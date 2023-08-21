Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV Judge Hatchett

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has pleaded guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett during a law enforcement conference last year. Bleckley County Sherriff Kristopher Coody pleaded guilty Monday in Cobb County State Court to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Prosecutors had accused Coody of groping Hatchett’s breast as she was being introduced to sheriffs at a January 2022 meeting of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. Hatchett was in the courtroom and told the judge: “For this man to come up and violate me the way he did is unspeakable.” He was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation and resigned from office.

