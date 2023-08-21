Jennifer Lopez celebrates wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez has had plenty to celebrate lately.

On Sunday, the actress and singer marked the one-year anniversary of her lavish wedding to Ben Affleck held on August 20, 2022 at their estate outside of Savannah, Georgia.

Lopez posted some photos from that day on her verified social media accounts, writing, “One year ago today.”

“Dear Ben/Sitting here alone/Looking at my ring ring/Feeling overwhelmed,” the caption reads. “It makes me wanna sing sing/How did we end up here/Without a rewind/Oh my/This is my life…”

She added the hashtags #DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow.

“This Is Me… Now” is Lopez’s forthcoming ninth studio album and “Dear Ben II” is one of the songs listed on the new work.

Lopez released the album “This is Me…Then” in 2002, which included the song “Dear Ben,” a love song about Affleck. The two were engaged back then, but split for almost 20 years before they reunited.

Affleck and Lopez first married in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022 before celebrating with the second ceremony in August.

The wedding anniversary post came less than a week after Lopez wished her husband a happy birthday on his special day, August 15, with a video of them driving in the car and singing along to Sam Cooke’s “[What A] Wonderful World.”

