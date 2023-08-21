MacKenzie Scott gave 17 nonprofits $97 million in the first half of 2023

MacKenzie Scott’s quest to give the bulk of her wealth to charity continues. So far this year, 17 nonprofits have announced they’ve received unrestricted donations from Scott through her Yield Giving fund, according to a Chronicle of Philanthropy tally. The gifts total $97 million and range from $1 million to $15 million. Nearly half went to charities focused on early-childhood education and early-childhood development. Scott has now given more than $14.1 billion to at least 1,621 charities since 2020. To encourage people to focus on the charities rather than on her, Scott has stopped announcing her donations as she had in the past. Now she leaves it up to the charities to decide whether to publicize her gifts.

By MARIA DI MENTO of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

