NHTSA proposing new rules to encourage seat belt use by all vehicle passengers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Transportation is proposing new rules designed to encourage seat belt usage by car and truck passengers, including those sitting in the back seats. The new rules proposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would require manufacturers to equip vehicles with additional seat belt warning systems for the right front passenger and those in the back seats to encourage increased seat belt use.

