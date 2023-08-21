Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said to be recruiting Wagner ‘strongmen’ for Africa

LONDON (AP) — Posts on Russian social media channels indicate that Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has published his first recruitment video for the Wagner Group since organizing a short-lived mutiny against defense officials in Russia. A video posted Monday on Telegram messaging app channels which are believed to be affiliated with Prigozhin shows a person who appears to be the 62-year-old mercenary leader saying the Wagner Group is “hiring real strongmen” and “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free.” The social media channels said Prigozhin was recruiting fighters to work in Africa and investors for the Central African Republic. The Associated Press was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

