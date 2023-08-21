Tenor Freddie de Tommaso, a young British sensation, makes US opera debut

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Tenor Freddie de Tommaso, who at 28 became an overnight sensation nearly two years ago after stepping in for a star who had taken ill, is so in demand that he sometimes has to turn down roles. The tenor, who studied at the Royal Academy of Music, is performing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in Puccini’s “Tosca” — his U.S. debut. In the 2024-25 season he’ll make his Metropolitan Opera debut in the same role. De Tommaso spoke to The Associated Press about his rise, his hopes to maintain his voice so he can sustain his career into at least his late 50s and the roles he’s most interested in performing as his voice develops.

