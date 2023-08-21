Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has set a February 2024 start date for the trial of a movie armorer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film. The judge on Monday scheduled the trial to run from Feb. 21 through March 6 in Santa Fe. Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set on Oct. 21, 2021. The filming of “Rust” resumed this year in Montana under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower that made him an executive producer.