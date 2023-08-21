UK police to take no action after investigation into cash-for-honors allegation at king’s charity
LONDON (AP) — London police say they will take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III’s charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations. The Metropolitan Police Service began an investigation into the matter after the Times of London reported that a longtime aide to Charles had suggested the then-Prince of Wales would support a Saudi citizen’s request for the honors in return for up to 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) in donations to the charity, The Prince’s Foundation. The department said Monday it reviewed documents provided by the foundation and the newspaper, and consulted with prosecutors before concluding its investigation.