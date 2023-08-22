In Israel, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City stays neutral on divisive judicial overhaul

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mayor Eric Adams of New York City is visiting Israel this week, where he is seeking to strengthen ties with the country in a particularly divisive political moment. Some New Yorkers have criticized the visit and Adams’ seeming refusal to speak out against the judicial overhaul spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Critics say the overhaul will push the country toward authoritarianism and supporters say it will rein in the power of unelected judges. Adams met with Netanyahu on Tuesday, but said he purposely avoided weighing in on the overhaul. Adams has also refused to discuss relations between Israel and Palestinians in the occupied territories, which have recently seen the worst violence in two decades.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.