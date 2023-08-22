Police say child dead after kids play with firearm

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KOAT) — A 10-year-old girl died yesterday after being shot by a firearm in Roswell, according to Roswell police. The shooting happened at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the 3000 block of West Eighth Street.

Police believe the shooting was accidental and involved other children than the 10-year-old. She was taken to the hospital where she died, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Possible charges in the case will be made by the Chaves County District Attorney’s Office.

This story is developing and KOAT will update as information becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.