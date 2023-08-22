Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco placed on indefinite administrative leave

By David Close and Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was placed on indefinite administrative leave on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the attorney general of the Dominican Republic are investigating Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor.

“The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” MLB said.

The 22-year-old’s team concurred with the decision.

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave,” the Rays said on Tuesday.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds.”

No charges have been filed against the 2023 All-Star.

CNN has reached out to Franco’s representative for comment on the investigation in his native country.

In remarks in an Instagram live video earlier this month, Franco appeared to deflect the accusations and instead said he was focused on bettering himself.

