Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, causing power outages in Corpus Christi

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of homes and businesses in the small South Texas city of Corpus Christi are without power after the state’s first tropical storm of the hurricane season made landfall, bringing strong winds and welcome rain following months of dry weather. The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Harold made landfall about 10 a.m. Tuesday near South Padre Island on the Texas Gulf coast. NWS meteorologist Joshua Schroeder, in nearby Brownsville, says Harold never reached hurricane status. Utility AEP Texas says about 11,000 customers in Corpus Christi have lost power and that the company has sent out crews to make repairs and restore service.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.