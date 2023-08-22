Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy meets with Balkan leaders in Athens
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has been meeting with leaders of Balkan nations and the head of the European Commission on the sidelines of a meeting between European and Balkan leaders in the Greek capital, Athens. The leaders included Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose country has refused to join the international sanctions imposed on its traditional ally Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy described his meeting with Vucic, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, as “open, honest and fruitful.”