Arizona court to review ruling that abortion doctors can’t be charged under pre-statehood law

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court will reassess a lower court’s conclusion that abortion doctors can’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases. The court will review the Arizona Court of Appeals ruling that doctors can’t be charged for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws make those procedures legal. Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law. The medical director of anti-abortion counseling centers in metro Phoenix had asked the Supreme Court to review the decision.

