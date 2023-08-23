NFL cornerback Caleb Farley leans on faith after dad’s death in explosion at North Carolina home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley says he took the first flight home after learning of an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home, killing his father and injuring a family friend. Farley said in an interview with WCNC-TV that he was in Nashville when a neighbor called and explained the situation. Officials say Robert Farley was found dead in the debris of the Mooresville house. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Caleb Farley says he has been leaning on his faith and that staying with the principles his parents raised him with has kept him going.

