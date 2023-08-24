A Burmese hip-hop artist is jailed for 20 years for criticizing Myanmar’s military leaders

BANGKOK (AP) — A 38-year-old Burmese hip-hop artist has been found guilty of criticizing Myanmar’s military-controlled government and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a family member. The sentence given to Byu Har on Wednesday appeared to be the most severe so far given to any of the celebrities detained for criticizing the military rulers who seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. Byu Har was arrested in May after criticizing the head of the military government and the electric power minister in a livestream on Facebook.

