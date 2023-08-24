Former death row inmate in Mississippi to be resentenced to life with possibility of parole

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former death row inmate in Mississippi will be resentenced a second time because of a determination that he has intellectual disabilities. The new sentence will make him eligible for the possibility of parole. The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday for 69-year-old Howard M. Neal. He was convicted for the 1981 kidnapping and killing of a 13-year-old girl. Neal was taken off death row and sentenced to life without parole in 2008, years after the U.S. Supreme Court found the death penalty is unconstitutional for people with intellectual disabilities. Mississippi justices say Neal’s circumstances are the same as a case in 2015.

