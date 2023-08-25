Burlington police warn of increased Kia, Hyundai thefts due to software malfunction

By Michael Cusanelli

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Burlington police are telling Kia and Hyundai owners to be on the lookout after a software malfunction has left certain models of each vehicle more vulnerable to thefts.

Officials said they have started to see an increase in thefts of both types of vehicle, with some suspects even smashing windows and forcing their way into cars to steal them.

Certain Hyundai vehicles without push-to-start features lack an engine immobilizer, according to the manufacturer. These vehicles, which range in model year from 2015 to 2022, are more susceptible to theft without a key.

Police are urging motorists to contact a local dealership to find out if their vehicle is eligible for a free software upgrade.

They also reminded drivers to keep doors locked and to remove valuables from vehicles, and to always park in a well-lit area or garage whenever possible.

