Grand Canyon officials warn E. coli has been found in water near Phantom Ranch at bottom of canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials are warning that E. coli bacteria has been detected in the water supply close to Phantom Ranch, the only lodging at the bottom of the canyon. Park authorities said visitors should not consume any water in that area without boiling it first. E. coli can lead to diarrhea, cramps, headaches and sometimes kidney failure and even death. Phantom Ranch and the immediate vicinity are the only areas of the park affected. The lodging at the bottom of the canyon is only reachable only by a long hike or mule ride from the canyon rim or by raft on the Colorado River.

