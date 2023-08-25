Niger’s junta asks the French ambassador to leave the country

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the French ambassador has been asked to leave the country. The move further escalates the international crisis in the West African nation stemming from a coup that ousted the West African nation’s democratically elected president. French Ambassador Sylvain Itte was asked to leave Niger within 48 hours in a letter that accused him of ignoring an invitation for a meeting with the ministry. The letter dated Friday, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press, also cited “actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger.” The country, a former French colony, was France’s partner before last month’s coup in the fight against jihadi violence.

