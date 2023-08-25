Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers renew claim that the FTX founder can’t prepare for trial behind bars
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried say prosecutors have delivered another four million pages of documents on the FTX founder six weeks before trial. They say that makes it impossible for him to adequately review the evidence for an October trial from behind bars. Attorneys Christian Everdell and Mark Cohen submitted a letter to the judge on Friday renewing their request that the 31-year-old California man be freed. The judge sent Bankman-Fried to jail two weeks ago, saying he’d tried to influence witnesses against him. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied to investors as he diverted billions of dollars improperly.