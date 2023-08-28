As Idalia nears, Florida officals warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination: What to know

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are warning drivers of “potentially widespread fuel contamination” impacting gas stations across the state’s west coast as residents brace for Tropical Storm Idalia’s expected landfall later this week. In a Sunday alert, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that gas purchased after 10 a.m. Saturday at impacted Citgo-supplied stations had a “strong likelihood” of being contaminated with diesel fuel. Citgo later identified 29 affected stations. The contamination was caused by “human error,” the department said. Contaminated gasoline and diesel can lead to engine damage or cause cars to not function properly, Florida officials note. And, especially as Idalia nears the state, some worry about drivers becoming stranded.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.