The Virginia man accused of fatally shooting a New Jersey pastor has been denied bail

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Virginia man charged with killing a New Jersey pastor had lived with her and her daughter for a time before returning to their Sayreville home this year and shooting the church leader 14 times. A judge denied bail Monday for 29-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth. Bynum pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors did not disclose a specific motive for the Feb. 1 death of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour. A brief scuffled happened as Monday’s hearing ended. A lawyer for Dwumfour’s family says courtroom deputies detained and handcuffed the victim’s mother afterward.

