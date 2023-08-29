12 new charges against man in Canada accused of selling deadly substance

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say are charging a man with 12 additional counts of counseling and aiding suicide for allegedly selling lethal substances via the internet to people at risk of self harm. An international investigation is underway following the arrest in Canada earlier this year of Kenneth Law, who was initially charged with two counts of counseling and aiding suicide. Canadian police say Law, from the Toronto area, used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested. British police recently said they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. linked to the websites.

