After Jacksonville shootings, historically Black colleges address security concerns, remain vigilant

The white supremacist shooter who killed three Black residents over the weekend at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida, stopped beforehand at the state’s first historically Black college. A campus police officer at Edward Waters University approached the man before he fled, potentially thwarting an attack. The incident comes amid a recent spate of threats to historically Black college and universities nationwide. Black students and faculty fear they are increasingly unsafe. The FBI, Black leaders and law enforcement partners are now working together to discuss security and safety.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.