Eastern Idaho State Fair prepares for 121st year

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Fairgrounds are looking busy as vendors and staff prepare for the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The fair has been a tradition bringing entertainment and fun activities to the area for 121 years.

This year's entertainment lineup was announced back in April and sparked a lot of excitement. The wait is finally over this weekend.

Starting Sept. 1, the gates will open. The fun will continue until Sept. 9.

We have some giveaways on our website for performances like Incubus, Western Truck and Tractor Pull, the Rodeo, Walker Hayes and more.

This year, the Eastern Idaho state Fair is dealing with scammers trying to sell fraudulent tickets. They're warning people to pay attention. To get your tickets in advance, visit the Eastern Idaho State Fair's website, this is the only place to buy in advance. Attendees can also buy tickets at the gates day of.

In partnership with the fair, Local News 8 will be holding a Canned Food Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eyewitness News 3 will be holding a School Supply Donation Drive on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who bring an item to donate on either day will get a discounted adult fair ticket.