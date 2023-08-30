Former deputy in Massachusetts indicted for allegedly threatening to blow up courthouse

BOSTON (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in Massachusetts has been indicted for allegedly threatening to blow up a courthouse and kill law enforcement officers. Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said a federal grand jury on Wednesday had indicted Joshua Ford, 42, of Kingston, Massachusetts. on three counts of interstate transmission of a threatening communication. Ford, who is currently being held in state custody, is accused of sending emails to around 140 people in which he calls for burning down the Plymouth County Courthouse and breaking “the arms and legs of every court officer.” A phone number could not be found for Ford, and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.