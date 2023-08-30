Inmate gives birth alone in Tennessee jail cell after seeking medical help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff says an inmate at a Tennessee jail gave birth alone in a cell after seeking medical help. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that the inmate and the infant remained hospitalized after the birth on Sunday and were in stable condition. The statement said a review by the sheriff found that an inmate notified a deputy of a medical concern at 11:31 a.m. and two nurses assessed her. The sheriff says she was left in her cell while medical staff continued to assess the situation and deputies checked on her. The statement says at 12:41 p.m., a deputy responded again and found that the inmate had given birth.

