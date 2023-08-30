Opponents of Nebraska plan to use public money for private school tuition seek ballot initiative

Nebraska voters could decide next year whether to use taxpayer money to fund private school tuition scholarships if one organization has its way. The Support Our Schools effort turned in 117,000 signatures Wednesday to the Nebraska Secretary of State in an attempt to get the question added to the November 2024 ballot. That’s nearly double the roughly 60,000 valid signatures needed to make the ballot. Organizers say they are confident they have met that goal. The initiative seeks to undo a bill passed by lawmakers earlier this year that allows businesses, individuals, estates and trusts to donate a portion of owed state income tax to organizations that grant private school tuition scholarships.

