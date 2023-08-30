Plaquemines Parish teen accused of striking deputy with ATV on purpose set to begin trial

By Erin Lowrey

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — An 18-year-old accused of purposefully hitting a Plaquemines Parish deputy with an ATV last year is due in court for trial on Wednesday.

Reginald Hamilton’s trial begins with jury selection. The entire trial is expected to last about three days unless he takes a plea deal.

He is facing up to 15 years for aggravated battery.

A plea deal is on the table that would require jail time, but prosecutors say Hamilton has until jury selection to take it.

The trial begins at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse in Point A La Hache.

