Audio reveals 911 caller in University of North Carolina shooting immediately identified a suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 911 recording indicates police in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, quickly received the name and description of the accused shooter just after a professor was fatally shot this week. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill released a recording of Monday’s call. Police say Zijie Yan was shot inside a science building. Tailei Qi was arrested less than two hours later. He’s charged with first-degree murder. The 911 audio includes a caller saying she knew “exactly” who the assailant was and gave Qi’s name and a description of him.

