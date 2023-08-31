UN-backed panel says Italy can do more to fight racism, discrimination in sports and society

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N.-backed team of human rights experts focusing on racial discrimination has urged Italy to do more to fight acts of violence, hate speech, stigmatization and harassment against Africans and people of African descent. It expressed concern that no legal cases have been brought to punish fans and others for racist acts at sports events. The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is a panel of independent experts that works with the U.N.’s human rights office. It said it regrets that Italy’s government hasn’t provided it with an updated number of complaints and cases of racial discrimination that have been investigated and prosecuted.

