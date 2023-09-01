Greece: Firefighters rescue 25 migrants trapped in forest as massive wildfire approached

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek firefighters have rescued a group of 25 migrants trapped in a forest in northeastern Greece as flames from a massive wildfire burning for two weeks approached. The fire department says the group became trapped in the forest between two villages in the Evros region, near the border with Turkey. No injuries were reported. The blaze, burning for the 14th day Friday, has already been blamed for the deaths of 20 people whose bodies were found last week. All are believed to have been migrants who had recently crossed the border. A multinational force of more than 580 firefighters backed by six planes and two helicopters is battling the largest single wildfire in a European Union country since records began in 2000.

