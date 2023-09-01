The US economy continued to add jobs at a robust pace last month

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, slightly more than expected, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly job total came in similar to last month’s job gains; however, the July total was revised down to 157,000.

The August number is still a slowdown from the past two years of blockbuster job growth, and comes as the Federal Reserve aims to bring down inflation without triggering mass joblessness.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.8% from 3.5%.

Economists were expecting total job gains of 170,000 and the unemployment rate to hold steady.

This story is developing and will be updated.

