1 dead after RV fire in parking lot outside mall

By KCCI Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — One person is dead after an RV fire in a parking lot outside Merle Hay Mall early Saturday morning.

The Des Moines Fire Department said firefighters and Des Moines police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m., where they found an RV fully engulfed in flames.

After putting out the fire, firefighters found a body in the RV.

Investigators told KCCI Saturday that they have not identified the body. They are also investigating why the RV was in the parking lot.

“Why the person would have been in the parking lot as opposed to an overnight travel destination like some of the Walmarts in the metro that accommodate campers and things like that, we have no clue,” firefighter Ahman Douglass said.

The Des Moines Police Department is asking anyone who knows about the fire to contact them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.