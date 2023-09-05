Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate occasions

By Web staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he allegedly fled from officers on three separate occasions.

According to Las Vegas police, officers attempted to stop the driver of the White Chevrolet Camaro and he took off at a high rate of speed, on three separate occasions.

Las Vegas police said that on Aug. 30, the same driver, who was not immediately identified by police, “was seen in his Camaro doing donuts and trick driving in a residential neighborhood, endangering the public by coming to close residential houses.”

Officers were able to take the driver into custody on Thursday, police said.

According to LVMPD, the following charges were aplied to the driver:

– 2X Felony “Disobey police officer” eluding

– 3X GM “RECKLESS endangering the public and property

– 4X Misd Reckless driving, disregard persons and property.

Police noted that the individual also had two warrants out of two separate jurisdictions for “reckless driving.”

