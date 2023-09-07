Climate protester glues feet to floor, interrupting US Open semifinal between Gauff and Muchova

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova has been delayed early in the second set because of a disruption by environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted for more than 45 minutes on Thursday night. Three protesters were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” One had glued their bare feet to the cement floor. Police officers eventually removed all three and the players returned to the court after waiting out the delay in the locker room.

