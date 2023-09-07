Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee is whirling through open waters as forecasters warn it could become the first Category 5 storm of the Atlantic season. Lee’s projected path takes it near the northeast Caribbean but not making landfall. Forecasters caution of possible tropical storm conditions on some islands. The storm was located some 965 miles (1,555 kilometers) from the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday. It had winds of up to 80 mph (130 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). Lee was forecast to develop into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane by early Friday.

