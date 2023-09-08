California lawmakers vote to limit when local election officials can count ballots by hand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to limit when local governments can count election ballots by hand. Local leaders in Shasta County decided to get rid of the voting machines it uses to tabulate ballots. County supervisors cited a loss of public confidence in the machines from Dominion Voting Systems. The company is at the center of discredited conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election. The county had been preparing to count ballots by hand. Friday, the California Legislature essentially voted to stop them from doing that. The bill only allows hand counts by local election officials in narrow circumstances. The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

By ADAM BEAM and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press

