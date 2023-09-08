Skip to Content
Grand opening for Alpine Academy on Friday

today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:46 AM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The new Alpine Academy Middle School is officially open for business.

Previously, Connor Academy has served grades K-8 in the Chubbuck/Pocatello area. As the community has grown, there is a greater need to expand and provide additional facilities to better serve students and the community.

The new Alpine Academy School will now house grades 6-8, while the existing school has been repurposed to house grades K-5. 

The new middle school will provide 10 general classrooms, a special education room, music/drama classroom which can be converted as a stage for performances and events, fitness classroom, kitchen & cafeteria/multi-purpose room, art classroom, science classroom, computer classroom, media center and a large centrally focused “learning stair” for social gatherings/assemblies. 

This new school will provide a campus feeling with two adjacent charter schools to share some of the outdoor space, while providing the older students a new building of their own and more space for grades K-5.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

