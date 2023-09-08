Ohio state Rep. Bob Young says he’ll resign following arrests in domestic violence case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker in Ohio says he’ll step down next month following a pair of arrests in less than two months in an ongoing domestic violence case. Republican Rep. Bob Young notified GOP House Speaker Jason Stephens on Friday that his resignation will take effect Oct. 2. The announcement came several days after Stephens had stripped him of his position as a committee chair. Stephens, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and more than 30 GOP House members joined Democrats in calling for Young’s resignation in recent weeks. Young said in his letter that he plans to fight the charges against him. But he called the arrests and surrounding circumstances a “distraction” to the work of the House.

