Why the United Auto Workers union is poised to strike major US car makers this week

DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and Stellantis fail to meet their demands for big pay raises and the restoration of concessions the workers made years ago when the companies were in financial trouble. Shawn Fain, the combative president of the United Auto Workers union, has threatened to strike any of the three companies that hasn’t reached an agreement by the time its contract with the union expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Thursday. Though some incremental progress appears to have been made in negotiations, a final agreement could come too late to avoid walkouts by UAW workers at factories in multiple states.

