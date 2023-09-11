7 people have died in storms in southern China and 70 crocodiles are reported to be on the loose
BEIJING (AP) — Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm. Nearby residents were advised to stay at home after more than 70 crocodiles reportedly escaped in the city of Maoming, Media reports said that some have been captured. No injuries have been reported. Further west, seven people died and three are missing after multiple landslides in the city of Yulin in the Guangxi region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday triggered the landslides. The rains last week caused flash floods in Hong Kong, killing two people.