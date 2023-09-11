Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino and hotel giant MGM Resorts International says a cybersecurity issue led to the shutdown of computer systems at its properties across the U.S. A statement Monday from the Las Vegas-based company said the incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors was not immediately known. It said efforts to protect data included shutting down certain systems. A post on the company’s BetMGM Nevada website also acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on. MGM Resorts also has properties in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

