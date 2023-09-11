D91 celebrates grants for career and technical education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls School District 91's Career & Technical Eduction Center has received grants totaling $133,134 from Idaho's Department of Career Technical Education.

The grants will be used to enhance the center's welding, health sciences and industrial mechanics programs.

"We're extremely grateful to the the Idaho Department of Career and Technical Education for their support of our programs," CTECT coordinator Bev Holt said. "These grants will give our students more opportunities to gain real-life experiences, which will help them become more employable. trainable, and ready for their future pursuits.

CTEC'S welding program will use their grant of more than $12,000 to buy a plasma cutter, allowing students to gain skills in metal fabrication.

The Health Sciences Program at CTEC received a grant of $11, 258.36. The grant will be used to purchase an AED and ambulance cot for student training.

The Industrial Mechanics program will use their grant of $109,604.29 to purchase three milling machines. The mini mill, desktop mini mill, TL-1. a programmable tool room lathe, will allow students to learn a variety of skills for mill operating and manufacturing.

D91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange says the district is excited to further expand the real-world learning opportunities for students.

"CTEC provides students with tremendous opportunities to connect classroom learning to real world experience, which prepares students for a successful future after high school," LaOrange said.