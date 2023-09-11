Groups sue EPA in an effort to strengthen oversight of livestock operations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of civil society groups is seeking to force the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its regulation of large livestock operations that release pollutants into waterways. Food & Water Watch and a dozen other environmental and community groups filed a lawsuit Friday in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The suit comes nearly a month after the EPA denied two petitions from the groups that sought tighter oversight of the largest U.S. hog, cattle and chicken operations. The EPA said in an Aug. 15 response to the groups that it would study its program for regulating the livestock farms and existing pollution limits before deciding if it should change its regulations.

