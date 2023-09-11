‘No risk’ that NATO member Romania will be dragged into war, senior alliance official says
By STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says there is “no risk” that alliance member Romania will be dragged into a war following the recent discovery of drone fragments on its territory near the border with war-torn Ukraine. The NATO deputy chief’s comments come days after Romanian authorities have twice confirmed the discovery of drone fragments on its soil amid Russian forces’ sustained attacks on Ukraine’s Danube River ports, which are situated across the river from NATO member Romania.