Police veteran hailed for reform efforts in Washington, California nominated to be New Orleans chief

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday that she has chosen Anne Kirkpatrick, a former chief of police in Spokane, Washington, and Oakland, California, to head the New Orleans Police Department. The nomination is subject to the approval of the City Council. Kirkpatrick would replace Shaun Ferguson, who retired from the job last year. The post has been held on an interim basis by Michelle Woodfork, a longtime veteran of the New Orleans department, who had also applied for the job. Kirkpatrick would head a police department that has been operating under a broad reform agreement with the U.S. Justice Department since 2013.

