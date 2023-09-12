Gunmen kill Mexico Attorney General’s delegate to southern state of Guerrero
By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen have killed the representative of Mexico’s Attorney General’s office in the southern state of Guerrero. Fernando García Hernández was attacked in his vehicle near his office in the state capital of Chilpancingo on Tuesday. A federal official familiar with case confirmed the killing, but was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity. The killing came just days after a regional prosecutor for the Guerrero state prosecutor’s office was killed in Coyuca de Catalan. He had left the region known as Tierra Caliente that borders the state of Michoacan months ago due to threats and had recently returned.