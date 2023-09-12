Mississippi school district named in desegregation lawsuit is allowed to shed federal supervision

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A majority-Black Mississippi school district has received a judge’s approval to shed federal supervision in a desegregation lawsuit that dates back to 1965. The suit included a 2013 order to move away from harsh discipline that disproportionately affected Black students. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate on Tuesday praised the Meridian Public School District for reducing the number of suspensions that led some students to drop out of school. The district’s superintendent, Amy Carter, told the judge that Meridian “is no longer known for a school-to-prison pipeline.” Carter says the district has been using positive behavior intervention and supports, along with a program to help students develop leadership skills.

